For some college bound parents this will be the first time having their child live on their own away from home. Which means we want to make their home away from home as comforting as if they’re at home.

Brooklyn O’Hare with Casa and Cake specialize in creating beautiful spaces that fits everyone’s budget.

From Tik Toks to Instagram, dorm room decorations can get out of hand and over budget. Brooklyn’s tip, create a space that’s comfortable, functional and fun.