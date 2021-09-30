Doors Open Denver is back for in person tours of Denver’s rich architecture history

Doors Open Denver, the premier event showcasing the richness and history of Denver’s built environment and promoting quality design, presented by Denver Architecture Foundation, will take place now through Oct. 17. The 2021 event includes virtual tours, in-person tours and archived virtual tours from 2020.

The 2021 event includes free, on-demand virtual tours and ticketed in-person tours.

We have 16 virtual tours available. This includes 4 from 2021 and 12 archived virtual tours from 2020.

The 2021 tours include NCAR Mesa Laboratory which is new to DOD this year, as well as the 200 Block South Lincoln Street Historic District.

Many of our in-person tours have sold out, but as of today, you can get tickets to X, Y & Z.

For the 4th year, we are presenting the Y/OUR Denver photography competition in partnership with the Colorado Photographic Arts Center.