WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Chilling moments caught on a Ring camera show the moments after an explosion rocked a townhome complex in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple residents were impacted by the blast, including Morgan Nosbush. She lived in one of the eight units that caught fire at Stratus Townhomes. FOX31 visited the scene on Friday and extensive damage and police tape remain, as well as the smell of smoke in the air.

Nosbush shared her doorbell video and it showed neighbors and police officers frantically knocking on her door after the explosion. They could be heard asking, “Is anybody in there?” and “Is anybody home?” as smoke billowed in the air and flames ripped through eight homes.

“I was terrified,” Nosbush explained. “There were people everywhere and I didn’t know what was going on. I have a Ring doorbell and people were pounding on my door.”

Nosbush said she was at work when she was alerted by the Ring notifications and raced home, knowing her dog and cats were trapped inside. She was communicating with police through the ring camera until it disconnected due to the flames.

At one point you can hear an officer say, “Hello, are you home? Your whole unit is on fire.” You can then hear panic and fear in Nosbush’s voice as she says, “I’m on my way home. Honestly, use the chair to break the window if you need to.”

The officer on the other side of the call kicked in the door but was met with heavy smoke. Coughing is heard and thick black smoke fills the home. The flames were eventually put out and firefighters were able to rescue her dog Miller, who’s spent the last 48 hours at the vet clinic for smoke inhalation and other testing.

On Friday, Nosbush was able to take her pup home. However, she said she went back to her home and found her cat Jupiter, who is not in great shape, and her other cat, Chonky, is still missing.

Nosbush, her 5-year-old daughter, and boyfriend have not been allowed to return to their home, but she said it’s a total loss and they’re trying to cope with losing everything, finding a place to live, emergency vet bills and buying essential items.

“The biggest concern now is finding housing,” Nosbush said. “I don’t know what we’re doing and we’re hoping for the best.”

She and her family are currently staying in a hotel and figuring out the next steps day by day. The family does have a GoFundMe page set up for any help.

As for the explosion, Westminster Fire said contractors were working in the involved structure at the time of the explosion, however, it remains under investigation and no official cause has been determined at this time.