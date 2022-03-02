Dr. Christie Kederian is a successful entrepreneur, relationship therapist, professional matchmaker and an overall leader in the field of relationships. Here she offers her expert advice on how to spot the con men and women on dating apps.



When meeting someone through online dating, get on Facetime or a video call as soon as possible. This allows you to verify that they are actually who they portray online and not a fake account or a scam! If they refuse, or claim their camera phone is “broken,” move on.

Don’t get too emotionally invested early on: Scammers prey on people they can emotionally manipulate. Be careful if they start talking about your future together, compliment you too much or respond to you too quickly. Beware of “I Love You.”

Never share personal information: This includes the city you live in, where you go to coffee shop, etc. Scammers try to get you to share some personal information with them to get more comfortable sharing personal information so when they ask for your parent’s names and your credit card info, you’ll feel more comfortable.

Don’t keep your online dating conversations a secret: friends & family can help protect you (especially if they are younger/more tech savvy) and spot a scammer. If something seems fishy, it is! Trust your intuition.