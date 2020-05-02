Domestic violence incident ends with arrest in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Commerce City Police Department, Mario Alvarez, a suspect in a domestic violence call, was arrested early Saturday morning after being removed by officers from a location at 7050 Hwy 2.

CCPD contacted the victim of a possible domestic violence situation following a call received around 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

Alvarez refused to come out of the location when ordered by CCPD. After hours of waiting, officers entered and took him into custody without incident around 2:30 a.m.

Per CCPD, Alvarez has previous domestic violence charges and an open warrant.