COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Doherty High School will be closed for the rest of the day Wednesday and parents are asked to pick up students at the east lot after a deadly crash on Barnes Road involved a student, according to Devra Ashby, the chief communications officer for Colorado Springs School District 11.

D11 released a statement just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday stating, “It is with great sadness we relay that one student was hit on Barnes Road and has passed away.”

The statement continued to read that the impact of the news may be difficult for some students and that crisis counselors would be available for the rest of the week to help students and staff members.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted about the crash just after 8 a.m. and stated that the eastbound lanes of Barnes Road were closed at Austin Bluffs Parkway due to a crash investigation.

CSPD also confirmed to FOX21 that the closure was due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

CSPD said all lanes at Barnes Road are now closed and the Major Crash Team is investigating. D11 stated that additional information and a plan for the remainder of the week would be released at a later time.