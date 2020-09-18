Dogs shot, poisoned in Fremont County, sheriff’s office seeking information

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on animal cruelty cases involving dogs being poisoned and/or shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, one case involves dogs being shot in the Lincoln Park area of Canon City. Another case involves dogs being poisoned in the Whitehorn area of CR 2 near the Chaffee/Fremont county borders.

FCSO said the owner of the dog in the case in the Whitehorn area is willing to pay $500 for suspect information on the person who poisoned their dogs, on top of the Crime Stoppers reward.

If you have information, please call 719-784-3411. Your information could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.