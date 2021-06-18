Dog with wheelchair needs new home

Friends of Jack rescue is trying to rehome a wheelchair-bound dog, Caroline.

DENVER (KDVR) — A special needs puppy requires a special needs-friendly family.

Friends of Jack rescue, a Colorado rescue dedicated to rehoming unwanted dogs, is looking to link a wheelchair-bound 5-month-old puppy named Caroline with a family who understands her needs.

“Caroline suffered a traumatic injury to her spinal cord that has left her paralyzed from the waist down,” reads a description. “She will never regain function in her legs or tail. She also struggles with gaining full control of her bladder and will need someone patient as she will need diapers for most of her life.”

The dog needs more support than most.

“She will need a yard and we are looking for an adopter that has experience with wheelchair, special needs pups.”

Interested parties are encouraged to apply at Petstablished | Manage your Animal Welfare Organization (AWO) with our easy-to-use software.