Dog friendly brew pass benefitting local animal centers

Sidewalk Dog Media’s Denver Dog-Friendly Brewery Pass is back by popular demand for Summer 2021. With this partnership, consumers can choose Colorado Pet Pantry or MaxFund Animal Adoption Center at checkout, and Sidewalk Dog will donate 5% to our organization.

These passes entitle you to a free pint of beer (or N/A alternative) at 25 local dog-friendly breweries. If you live in the Denver area, this is a fun and easy way to get out and enjoy a cool beverage in the hot summer sun while making a measurable impact in the community. And you don’t even have to have a dog to use the Pass, but Sidewalk Dog tells us it’s more fun if you do.

The quick sniff:

Designate 5% of the proceeds from your purchase to support Colorado Pet Pantry or MaxFund Animal Adoption Center, two organizations doing incredible work in our community.

Support Denver-area breweries that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gather with family or friends—furry ones not excluded!

Get vouchers for $100 in FREE vet care from WellHaven Pet Health, BOGO treats from NutriSource, and coupons for $5 off at Chuck & Don’s and Kriser’s pet wellness stores.

The Dog-Friendly Brewery Pass is available on Sidewalkdog.com for $25.