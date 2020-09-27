Doctors suggested amputation, but this patient pushed on

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Amputation, that was the suggestion after a terrible accident ripped up Jeff Dickson’s hand.

“It all happened within a split second,” the man from Dalhart, Texas said. He had an accident while working on a motorized, overhead barn door that ripped up his finger, hand and arm.

“When I looked down I could see a lot of parts I shouldn’t have been seeing,” Dickson said.

He went straight to the ER in Texas, and area doctors wanted to amputate his finger.

“I didn’t want to do that,” he said.

So, he came by air ambulance to the Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, where a husband and wife surgical team operated for five hours doing the replantation.

“Basically, that means that you are reconnecting structures, and repairing blood vessels, nerve, bone, tendon,” Dr. Lily Daniali said.

It was a success. Dickson has had a follow up surgery and rehab, and is now doing great.

“Functionally his hand looks amazing. I mean, it’s one of the best that I’ve seen in terms of having this procedure done, and the fact that he has sensation just makes it a win-win,” Dr. Benson Pulikkottil said.

For Dickson, it’s a chance to keep working, and doing the things he loves, like riding motorcycles.