DENVER (KDVR) — The founder of The DNVR Coffee Co., Blake Eatherton, began his coffee endeavor with a cart in 2019.

Eatherton would work the cart on his days off from his full-time job as a geologist. Then, the pandemic hit.

“I lost my job immediately,” said Eatherton. He would take his coffee cart and “[pop] up at apartment complexes, parks, anywhere I could….and it skyrocketed.”

The DNVR Coffee Co. now has two brick-and-mortar locations, including at the University of Colorado Denver’s Lawrence Street Center at 1380 Lawrence St., and at the Anschutz Medical Campus inside the UCHealth Executive Health Services building at 12700 E. 19th Ave. in Aurora.

At these locations, you will find an emphasis on locally made goods. The bagels are from Leroy’s Bagels, Etai’s for grab-and-go and baked goods, and the coffee beans are from the local roastery, Glass Arrow Coffee.

“We work with them closely to make sure the farmers are getting paid well,” said Eatherton.

Workplace equity, from bean to cup, is something that is close to Eatherton’s heart.

“I love drinking coffee, but my passion is really workers’ rights,” he said.

Having worked in the service industry in both high school and college, Eatherton had “experience being exploited as a worker providing value for these companies that [would] refuse to provide value back,” Eatherton explained.

“I didn’t want to run a business just to exploit people,” said Eatherton. He pays his employees beginning at $17.50 per hour. Add in the tips and that hourly wage can come up to $18.50, which is exactly what he makes.

“I’m trying to make sure everybody has a livable wage for Denver, specifically,” Eatherton said. “I make sure my pay doesn’t exceed the highest-paid person at $18.50. So that gives me more incentive to ensure the company is more profitable, to make sure everybody gets paid more. Then we all succeed.”

He wants to share the success of The DNVR Coffee Co. with the people who helped make it become what it is today: his employees.

“If we get big enough where I can have thousands of employees all making a livable wage, and we can all afford homes in Colorado and families…everything we want to have a good quality of life … Then that would be awesome,” said Eatherton. “If it is me and the five people I have right now, that is awesome, too.”