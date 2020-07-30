DMEFN Helping Feed Denver Kids in Need

As the upcoming school year approaches with uncertainty, fear and confusion, the Denver Metro Emergency Food Network (DMEFN) is proud to provide some stability and healthy food for youth in our community through its partnership with Denver Public Schools (DPS).

Each month, DMEFN prepares and delivers about 3,000 meals to DPS families that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Extending DMEFN’s mission to support low-income and immigrant families, all meals distributed to DPS families are prepared by Silvia Hernandez, a Comal Heritage Food Incubator graduate, and owner of La Catrina GRILL.