School is in session for some districts this week and more will start in the coming weeks. For many parents, the major challenge of going back to school is what to pack in their student’s lunchbox and how do we do it with the prices going up.

Chef Patrick Harnett with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science knows what kids what since he feeds thousands weekly at the museum. He also knows how to stay in a budget as well.

Chef Patrick is all about making meals that are balanced, full of flavor and fun.