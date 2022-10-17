Clean Beauty Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle Expert, Catie Wiggy is sharing her go-to Fall DIY detoxifying treatments that everyone can benefit from whipping up this fall.

If you are looking for bright, glowing skin this season, slather your skin in a Pumpkin & Manuka Honey face mask. Pumpkin is packed with Vitamin A to help boost cell renewal, antioxidant-rich Vitamin C to help brighten, and Vitamin E which hydrates and conditions the skin. Include Manuka Honey which will help to detoxify the skin and pull dirt and debris from the surface leaving your skin glowing and clear. Add a dash of cinnamon to even the skin tone and boost antioxidant benefits.

Ingredients: 1/2 Cup Pumpkin Puree + 1 TBS Manuka Honey + 1 tsp. cinnamon

Combine ingredients and apply directly to your face, neck & décolletage. Leave the mask on your skin for 15 minutes then remove with lukewarm water. Follow with your favorite moisturizer.

If your hair is looking a bit dull and lifeless this Fall – start using an Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse once a week. Apple Cider Vinegar helps to remove buildup on the scalp and can soothe breakage on your ends. Pure Aloe Juice strengthens your hair, while Jojoba Oil will nourish and condition your strands.

Ingredients: 1/2 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar + 1 TBS ALOE + 1 tsp. Jojoba Oil + 8 oz Water

Combine ingredients and apply directly to your scalp, pulling down from the roots and through the ends of your hair. Let your strands soak for 30 minutes – then rinse completely. For the softest results follow with a good conditioner.

If your muscles are sore and achy with the changing of the season indulge in a soothing hot Cinnamon Salt bath. Epsom Salt helps to relax tender muscles and relieve discomfort. Cinnamon Bark Essential Oil helps to ease inflammation and provides a boost of aromatherapy with its spicy yet sweet fragrance notes. Add Coconut Oil to nourish the skin.

Ingredients: 1 Cup Epsom Salt + 5 -10 drops Cinnamon Bark Essential Oil + 1 tbs. Coconut Oil

Combine ingredients and pour into your bath while running hot water. Soak in the bath for a minimum of 10 minutes and enjoy the relaxation and skin rejuvenating benefits.