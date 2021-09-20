Ditch the car one day this week for Bike to Work Day

As workplaces in our region continue to adapt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, so has the annual Bike to Work Day. This year, the Way to Go team at the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) is encouraging riders to “Get Back in the Saddle” and bike to work on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The 2021 event also has a new website: BikeToWorkDay.co.

Denver’s Bike to Work Day is the second largest event of its kind in the nation and typically attracts more than 30,000 participants to breakfast stations and parties throughout the region.

Until 2020, the event was held annually on the fourth Wednesday in June. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 event was moved to September and rebranded, “Bike to Wherever Week,” to recognize that many workers were not commuting to their jobs during the pandemic. DRCOG and the Way to Go team postponed this year’s event to September, and with health guidance suggesting biking is a safe and healthy outdoor activity, they’re committed to moving ahead.

Each Bike to Work Day, organizers encourage commuters in the Denver region to bike to work, helping them save money on their commutes, improve their health and lower stress levels — all while reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality. Find details and pledge to ride your bikes at BikeToWorkDay.co.