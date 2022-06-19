ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A shooting happened in District Attorney Brian Mason’s jurisdiction, Colorado’s 17th Judicial District and he said the intent is to serve justice to the family that is now grieving as a result.

Multiple agencies will be involved in determining how a family on their way to a campsite could be the target of gunfire leaving the father of that family dead, tragically on Father’s Day weekend.

Investigators have mentioned cars racing along Interstate 70 where the shooting happened as a possible contributor to what happened.

Mason discussed this and just how prosecutors and investigators plan to proceed with this case given how much they know at the moment.

“The challenge with a case like this is getting people to come forward and give us all the information that they have or may have about what happened,” Mason said, “it’s too early for me to speculate about charges, we’ll have to see what the evidence and the facts show.”

Mason also commented on the safety hazard presented by street racers.

“Street racing is extremely dangerous and that’s something that policymakers at the legislature should absolutely be looking at in terms of making sure that the law that we have on the books are protecting our community, properly,” Mason said.

Investigators said the family was not involved in the street racing, meanwhile, Aurora Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, 720-913-STOP.