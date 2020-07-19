Dispute between groups of people, 13 people shot at Peoria Riverfront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (Update 10:50 a.m.) Peoria Police confirmed Sunday morning’s shooting was the result of a dispute between groups of people.

Spokeswoman Amy Dotson said there were multiple shooters, but they do not have a suspect.

Update (9:15 a.m.) Peoria Police Spokesperson said there are now 13 people who were shot Sunday morning at the Peoria Riverfront.

According to Amy Dotson, there were six adult males and seven adult females who were shot. None of the injuries are life-threatening at this time, but one male was shot in the neck and one a woman was shot in her back. They both were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Orginal (8:15 a.m.) — A large gathering, close to 200 people at the Peoria Riverfront, resulted in 12 gunshot victims.

At around 4:40 Sunday morning, police responded to Water and Hamilton for reports of several people being shot. According to Peoria Police Spokesperson, Amy Dotson, two people are suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and at this time in serious condition.

The other 10 victims were taken to a hospital, but according to Dotson, their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Dotson wrote in a statement this incident is under investigation and they do not have a suspect at this time.