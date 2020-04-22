Dispensaries see spike in sales after customers receive stimulus checks

DENVER (KDVR) — Some people are using their stimulus money for things like rent and groceries, while others are using it to buy marijuana.

Dispensaries saw a huge spike in sales on April 15, which is the same day millions of Americans received their stimulus checks from the federal government.

Since then, the uptick in sales has continued.

At Seed & Smith, a dispensary in Denver, sales went up by 49% on April 15.

“On an average day this time of year, we’re looking at $6,500 – $8,000 in one day. Now we’re seeing upwards of $10,000 – $11,000 a day,” said Paul Hartje, director of customer experience at Seed & Smith.

Seed & Smith isn’t alone. Jane Technologies, a popular digital marketplace for cannabis, looked at data from more than 1,300 dispensaries across the nation. It found a collective 48% increase in sales for the dispensaries on April 15.

“It’s a lot of people stocking up. It’s a bigger deal where people are trying to not go out, so if they can get all their product in one day’s sum – get it all at once – that’s what we’re seeing a lot of people do,” Hartje added.