Disney on Ice skates back to Denver since the start of the pandemic

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into Colorado playing seven fun-filled performances at Ball Arena from December 2-5, 2021.

This is Disney On Ice’s first time back in Denver since the pandemic! Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!