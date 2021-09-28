Disney Magic Makers set to reward those who make magic in their communities

In honor of National Neighbor Day, Disney and the social networking service, Nextdoor, have created an interactive digital map that showcases the inspirational acts of kindness and generosity taking place in neighborhoods across the country. Through this map, they’ve identified a Denver artist who paints local murals to spread joy in his neighborhood.

Charlo Garcia Walterbach of Denver, CO is a visual artist and Mexican immigrant who now lives with his husband in the Cheesman Park neighborhood of Denver. Last summer, he posted on Nextdoor in search of a blank wall to use as a canvas and fulfill his dream of painting a mural. A neighbor named Clay replied to offer up his garage door in a nearby alleyway. Charlo didn’t expect his first mural to lead to much, but after Clay posted a picture back on Nextdoor of Charlo’s final product, the requests came pouring in. He has now completed nearly 30 local murals, each incorporating hidden symbols and words that hold special meaning to that family or homeowner, and fostered a sense of community along the way.

His remarkable story came from Disney's nationwide search to find people making a positive impact in their communities.