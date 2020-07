THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — After having a disagreement with his manager, 33-year-old Steven Cohen got into his vehicle and backed into entrance doors at the Amazon warehouse in Thornton around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Thornton Police Department, Cohen backed into one set of doors, turned around and rammed forward into another set of doors.

He stayed on scene and was arrested for criminal mischief, according to TPD. Amazon says over $60,000 worth of damage was done by Cohen.