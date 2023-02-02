Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a one-stop marketplace of inspiration and advice from more than 500 companies across the country and internationally.

For more than 60 years, the Colorado Garden & Home Show has been an inspirational oasis for gardeners and home improvement enthusiasts.

The Colorado Garden & Home Show is February 4th – 12th at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 500 companies from 25 states, Canada and the Netherlands introducing new technologies and products in landscaping, gardening, energy-efficient heating and cooling, window treatments, siding, flooring, lighting, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, patio furniture, gutters, sound systems, storage systems, greenhouses, decks, spas and more.

Flower sale on Feb. 8, 2023 12 p.m., including bulbs and perennials, $2 per pot.

Get tickets at www.coloradogardenfoundation.org or at the door. $12 adults, $10 seniors.