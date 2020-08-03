Disc golf communities grow in spite of COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – Just off Interstate 25, north of Fort Collins, the small business of Discmania came to existence over a year and a half ago.

It’s a small, tight knit company that is trying to shed more light on the disc golf community.

“We take pride in our customer service.. we go above and beyond for our discmaniacs,” Austin Montgomery, director of operations at Discmania, said.

Since COVID-19 hit, the sales at Discmania have gone through the roof as everyone wants to get outside. The global pandemic was a blessing in disguise for this company.

“We were blessed with the perfect storm and opportunity. Our business is sky-rocketing,” Chris Brubeck, online sales manager for Discmania, said.

Not only has Discmania progressed through this pandemic, but so has all of the disc golf community.

“All disc golf companies are experiencing the same thing. You don’t want for this to happen, but there is a silver lining seeing our industry grow as a whole,” Montgomery said.

Visit: www.discmania.net if you’d like to support Discmania and try out disc golf.