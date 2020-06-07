Disabled veteran shot by defense attorney at Alamosa protest area

Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Alamosa Police Department reported that 49-year-old Canon City resident Danny Pruitt, was allegedly shot while driving through a protest around Main Street and State Avenue on June 4.

According to a press release from the City of Alamosa, Alamosa Police officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at 5:56 p.m. where they located Pruitt in his vehicle with a gunshot wound at 2nd Street and Richardson Avenue.

Pruitt was initially treated at San Luis Valley Health but later flown to UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs for further treatment.

After hours of investigating, the APD arrested 27-year-old James Marshall who has been identified as a defense attorney.

Marshall is facing charges of attempted second degree homicide, first degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony menacing, criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm, and prohibited use of weapons.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his niece, Alyssa Hatcher, Pruitt is a disabled veteran and currently on life support. APD has not reported his condition.