Dining out for life to help Coloradans with life threatening diseases

Project Angel Heart CEO, Owen Ryan joined Colorado’s Own Channel 2 to share why people need to dine out this week.

New this year, Dining Out for Life coincides with Denver Restaurant Week. Diners can take advantage of the special Restaurant Week menus at their favorite spots or try new dining destinations.

Project Angel Heart prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses. Each week, our professional chefs and registered dietitian prepare thousands of delicious meals, from scratch, and tailor them to meet the medical and dietary needs of those who are ill.

Project Angel Heart is celebrating their 30th birthday this year.