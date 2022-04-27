Dining Out for Life is making a triumphant return to in-person dining on April 28, 2022; and the list of restaurants is already growing, with participation this year from Denver to Boulder and – for the first time ever – Colorado Springs.

After two years of modified events due to the pandemic, Dining Out for Life is back in-person, with participating restaurants donating 25% of sales to Colorado’s Project Angel Heart, which provides delicious, medically-tailored meals to Coloradans fighting various illnesses.

Project Angel Heart provides nutritious, medically tailored meals to Coloradans in need, facing cancer, HIV/AIDS, heart or kidney failure and other life-threatening illnesses.