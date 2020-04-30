Dine in for Project Angel Heart

Dining Out for Life was scheduled for April 30 with more than 240 Denver and Boulder area restaurants signed up to participate and donate 25 percent of that day’s sales to support Project Angel Heart, a local nonprofit organization that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals for Coloradans living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease, and other life-threatening illnesses.

As folks can no longer dine out, and as restaurants are struggling, the event has received a coronavirus edit and is now dubbed “Dining IN for Life.” The event will still happen on April 30, however, PAH is encouraging folks to order carryout from their favorite restaurants and invite friends for virtual “dinner parties” via zoom or Facetime.

The goal of the revised event is not only to raise money for Project Angel Heart, but also to support local restaurants and to create an opportunity for friends to “gather” and have a sense of community during social distancing.

Last year the organization raised more than $350,000 for Coloradans living with HIV/AIDS through the Dining Out for Life event. Since restaurants will not be contributing this year, personal gifts will be the primary source of fundraising for the organization.

What: Project Angel Heart’s Dining IN for Life Event

When (day and time): Thursday April 30, 2020, all day

Where: Any local restaurant for takeout, dining at home