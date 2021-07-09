Diaz, Padres bullpen dominate in 4-2 win over Rockies

Colorado Rockies’ Chris Owings scores on a double by Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 9, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Miguel Diaz rejoined the Padres for the fourth time this season and was part of a dominant performance by the San Diego bullpen in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Trent Grisham drove in two runs, a day after his game-ending single beat Washington 9-8 when the Padres rallied from an eight-run deficit, matching the biggest comeback in team history.

Four San Diego relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.

The Padres have won nine straight against Colorado at Petco Park, their longest active home winning streak against any opponent.

