DIA seeks photos for virtual exhibition highlighting Colorado’s architecture

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport announced Monday that it is looking for photographers from our state to share their vision of Colorado’s architectural beauty, whether situated in urban, rural or mountainous locations.

DIA said the MY COLORADO: Architecture exhibition will feature 35 photographs to be displayed at DEN on Concourse A, just beyond the bridge security checkpoint. The exhibit will begin in March 2021, in conjunction with the Month of Photography (MoP) Denver 2021 festival.

Here are the rules, according to DIA’s release:

Photographers of all levels who are Colorado residents are invited to enter one (1) image for consideration. City & County of Denver and airport employees are welcome to apply as long as their employment is in good standing. Non-Colorado residents who apply to this call will be disqualified.

The exhibit is open to all forms of photographic image-making in color or black/white and in any process or technology, current or historical. Images submitted should be representational, however, image manipulation will be considered. All work must be the submitter’s original creation.

All selected artists whose work is included in the exhibition will be acknowledged with a 3”x5” wall placard that includes name, image title, year and web address. Four Honorable Mentions will be awarded to four individual artists whose work will be featured on the exhibit poster.

Initial submissions of one (1) image should be no larger than 5MB in file size and emailed to Art@flydenver.com for the first rounds of jurying. (35) selected finalists will be asked to submit an official entry form, image-use agreement and a larger format photo file for subsequent printing.

Submissions are due by Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 by midnight. Any submissions after that date/time will not be considered. Finalists will be alerted via email by Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

The exhibit will be on display starting in March 2021 for a minimum of six months but could be up to one year, according to DIA.