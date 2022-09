Denver International Airport is teaming up with the Denver Colfax Marathon to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a sunrise 5k run on one of DIA’s six runways.

The 5K on the Runway will be held on September 10th at 6am. This is the first time in the airport’s history that an event like this is held on the airfield.

The airport is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and its airline partners to ensure operations at DIA will not be impacted during the event.