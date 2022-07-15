Dexter, the Brittany Spaniel dog from Ouray, Colorado has become an internet celebrity for walking like a human.

This cute pooch is a bicolour, bipedal spaniel who lives with his owner Kentee Pasek and is delighting everyone near and far.

Dexter started walking on two legs a while ago and according to Kentee, it wasn’t a trick she taught him either. He started walking due to a survival tactic he adapted after having a near death experience as a pup.

Kentee shares several videos of Dexter and he’s received an outpouring of love and support from fans aroud the world.