Deviation Distilling opens new tasting room in the Dairy Block

Denver’s premier gin distillery Deviation Distilling opened its new Dairy Block. Deviation Distilling transformed an 1800s firehouse into a lively patio, intimate lounge and event space in the heart of Dairy Block’s mixed-used alley in Downtown Denver.
In addition to its well-known, award-winning gins, Deviation Distilling is releasing two Dairy Block-exclusive products, including the Blood Orange Gin, developed by head distiller Dave Gade and a barrel-finished whiskey using fellow Dairy Block resident Blanchard Family Wines’ Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel barrel.
Using the new Blood Orange Gin, Co-Owner Bob Wiley will be creating its Blood Orange Flip.
Bob Wiley with Deviation Distilling created a drink the fits similar to our own Kirk Yuhnke’s personality:
The Blood Orange Sour
2 oz. Deviation Blood Orange Gin or your favorite gin
1 egg
½ oz. browns sugar simple syrup
1 oz. blood orange simple syrup
Dehydrated orange wheel or orange wheel
Serves: 1
Instructions:
Add the gin, simple syrups and egg white to a cocktail shaker.
Shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds and strain.
Dump the ice and dry shake for an additional 20-30 seconds.
Pour into a large rocks glass with ice
Garnish with orange wheel