Deviation Distilling opens new tasting room in the Dairy Block

News
Posted: / Updated:

Denver’s premier gin distillery Deviation Distilling opened its new Dairy Block. Deviation Distilling transformed an 1800s firehouse into a lively patio, intimate lounge and event space in the heart of Dairy Block’s mixed-used alley in Downtown Denver.

In addition to its well-known, award-winning gins, Deviation Distilling is releasing two Dairy Block-exclusive products, including the Blood Orange Gin, developed by head distiller Dave Gade and a barrel-finished whiskey using fellow Dairy Block resident Blanchard Family Wines’ Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel barrel.
Using the new Blood Orange Gin, Co-Owner Bob Wiley will be creating its Blood Orange Flip.

Bob Wiley with Deviation Distilling created a drink the fits similar to our own Kirk Yuhnke’s personality:

The Blood Orange Sour
 
2 oz. Deviation Blood Orange Gin or your favorite gin
1 egg
½ oz. browns sugar simple syrup
1 oz. blood orange simple syrup
Dehydrated orange wheel or orange wheel
 
Serves: 1
 
Instructions:
 
Add the gin, simple syrups and egg white to a cocktail shaker.
Shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds and strain.
Dump the ice and dry shake for an additional 20-30 seconds.
Pour into a large rocks glass with ice
Garnish with orange wheel

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories