Deviation Distilling opens new tasting room in the Dairy Block

Denver’s premier gin distillery Deviation Distilling opened its new Dairy Block. Deviation Distilling transformed an 1800s firehouse into a lively patio, intimate lounge and event space in the heart of Dairy Block’s mixed-used alley in Downtown Denver.

In addition to its well-known, award-winning gins, Deviation Distilling is releasing two Dairy Block-exclusive products, including the Blood Orange Gin, developed by head distiller Dave Gade and a barrel-finished whiskey using fellow Dairy Block resident Blanchard Family Wines’ Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel barrel.

Using the new Blood Orange Gin, Co-Owner Bob Wiley will be creating its Blood Orange Flip.

Bob Wiley with Deviation Distilling created a drink the fits similar to our own Kirk Yuhnke’s personality:

The Blood Orange Sour



2 oz. Deviation Blood Orange Gin or your favorite gin

1 egg

½ oz. browns sugar simple syrup

1 oz. blood orange simple syrup

Dehydrated orange wheel or orange wheel



Serves: 1



Instructions:



Add the gin, simple syrups and egg white to a cocktail shaker.

Shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds and strain.

Dump the ice and dry shake for an additional 20-30 seconds.

Pour into a large rocks glass with ice

Garnish with orange wheel