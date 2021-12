CSFD works to rescue an injured climber at Red Rock Canyon Saturday morning; courtesy of CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to rescue an injured climber at Red Rock Canyon.

The climber was injured approximately 60′ up. As such, CSFD is having to perform a high-angle rescue.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Red Rock Canyon Open Space for a climber that was injured approx 60’ up. FF’s from our #highangle and heavy rescue teams are on scene working to get them down now. Climber is stable with moderate injuries. Be aware of activity in the area pic.twitter.com/YXnwXIBrKv — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 4, 2021

At last report, the climber was in stable condition and has moderate injuries.

There are several first responders at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information is released.