DENVER (KDVR) — March will start off on a warm and dry note, but that won’t stick around for long. The climate outlook for shows a chance of wetter, colder conditions by mid-month.

This year has started off on a snowy note with both January and February ending the month with above-average snowfall and both finishing in the top 15 for snowiest months on record in Denver.

The snow total of 29.2 inches for both January and February combined was the fourth-snowiest start to a year through February on record.

March will start off on a different note with sunshine and warm temperatures but the climate outlooks say that won’t last for long.

March is notorious for being Denver’s snowiest month of the year so this should come as no surprise to Coloradans.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for March 8-14 shows a chance for wetter than average conditions across Colorado and most of the central and eastern U.S.

The outlook for temperatures shows a high chance for colder than normal temperatures in Colorado.

For measure, the month of March starts with an average high temperature of 50 degrees and ends with the average warming to 60 degrees. March, on average, brings 11.5 inches of snow to Denver and historically is the snowiest month of the year.