Despite 5.6 inches of snow falling over New Year’s, Denver still way behind average

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver measured 5.6 inches of snow from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day. The city had only seen .3 inches of snow prior to the holiday storm.

Denver picked up 4.8 inches of snow in December of 2021. That is 3.2 inches behind the average December snowfall of 8 inches.

So far this January, Denver has picked up 1.1 inches and is far behind the monthly average of 6.5 inches.

This winter season has only brought 5.9 inches of snow to Denver. To put into perspective how far behind the city is, the average at this point into winter is 20.5 inches. That means that Denver is 14.6 inches below average so far this year.

The good news is Denver has multiple chances for snow this week, one on Wednesday afternoon and one on Saturday. Let’s hope that the rest of winter and spring bring more snowfall than the beginning of the season has.