Desks for Kids was inspired by the Desks by Dads project in Maryland, started by Jess & Al Berrellez https://m.facebook.com/Desksbydads/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0.

The goal is to provide free desks to low-income students to support educational equity during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Educational equity requires that all students have a dedicated and comfortable workstation to support virtual learning. This is why we are building desks to donate to students in schools in and near Arvada, CO. We are not accepting requests for desks from the general public, but are only working through the school system at this time.



We can accept financial donations for supplies, chairs, desk lamps, and room dividers via Venmo at @desks4kids. Please note that we are NOT a non-profit, 501(c)(3), so donations are not tax deductible.



If you would like to participate by building a desk, please send an email to desks4kids@gmail.com