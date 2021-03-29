Derek Chauvin trial: What we know about the jurors

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — A panel of 12 jurors and additional alternates have been seated for the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was Black, died last year after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Chauvin’s fate will be decided by the 12 Hennepin County residents, whose names will be kept confidential until further court order. Two alternate jurors were selected to listen to testimony, but will not be part of deliberations unless needed. A third alternate was sent home before opening statements Monday. NewsNation will provide live coverage of the trial online and the NewsNation Now app.

Jury selection concluded last week after more than two weeks of questioning by attorneys on both sides and Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. Details about jurors are kept sparse for security reasons.

Here are the details we know about the jurors including the alternates:

No. 2: White male, 20s

No. 9: Multi/mixed-race woman; 20s

No. 19: White male; 30s

No. 27: Black male; 30s

No. 44: White woman; 50s

No. 52: Black male; 30s

No. 55: White woman; 50s

No. 79: Black male; 40s

No. 85: Multi/mixed-race woman; 40s

No. 89: White woman; 50s

No. 91: Black woman; 60s

No. 92: White woman; 40s

No. 96: White woman; 50s

No. 118: White woman; 20s

No. 131: White man; 20s

The jury, including three alternates, is made up of six white women, three white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records. All are U.S. citizens and residents of Hennepin County.

The jurors were sent detailed 16-page questionnaires to determine how much they have heard about the case and whether they’ve formed any opinions. Besides biographical and demographic information, jurors were asked about prior contacts with police, whether they have protested against police brutality and whether they believe the justice system is fair.

A high fence with barbed wire and concrete barriers installed around the courthouse for the trial are daily reminders of security concerns. Numerous people expressed unease about serving on the panel for Chauvin’s trial during the more than two weeks of jury selection. At least one who became teary-eyed was excused, as were others who were visibly unnerved.

Others displayed no such apprehension. A Black man in his 30s who was ultimately put on the jury wrote on a questionnaire that the Chauvin trial was the biggest case of his lifetime. And he added: “I would love to be a part of it.”

Three other former officers face an August trial on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.