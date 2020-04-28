Deputies seek information in random drive-by shooting near oil field in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about random shots fired from a white SUV at workers and their equipment near an oil field Monday afternoon. No one was injured.

Approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, April 27, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near an oil field at Weld County roads 6 and 29 north of Brighton.

The vehicle has been identified as a white Chevy Trailblazer with a Denver Broncos sticker on the left side of the tailgate. The Colorado license plate for the SUV is UQY-913.

Description of the driver and alleged shooter is a stocky white man in his 30s-40s with short, dark hair and a goatee. Weld County deputies suspect at least one other person was in the vehicle during the time of the incident.

Suspect in Weld County drive-by shooting

The WCSO is considering it a random act of violence and a threat to public safety. Anyone with information about the suspect or Monday’s shooting is asked to call Detective Anthony Simmons at (970) 400-5376 or Investigations Sergeant Aaron Walker at (970) 400-2856. The case number is 20W014722 for reference.

WCSO requests anyone that sees the vehicle call 911 immediately but not to approach as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.