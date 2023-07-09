ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released new details on the vehicle believed to be carrying four endangered children out of Centennial.

Investigators said the children may be traveling with their parents in a gold 2005 Honda Pilot with stolen or fake license plates. The last six numbers of the VIN are 512919.

John Bartmann of ACSO said arrest warrants have been issued for both parents, Howard Myles and Clarissa Gardette.

The four children, Jyron Gardette, 9, Heaven Myles, 7, Jehoward Gardette, 6, and Israel Gardette, 4, were last seen on June 30 in Centennial.

Officials said Myles was allowed unsupervised visits with his kids and allegedly took them from their foster home in Centennial and never returned.

“There’s past history of domestic violence and some other violent crimes committed with the children present between both the mother and the father,” Bartmann said.

Bartmann said they believe Myles may be headed to Louisiana, where they are from.

“We’ve received quite a few tips,” Bartmann said. “Quite a few of them we believe are very good tips and investigators are following up on those as we speak.”

Deputies said the children could still be in Colorado.

“We’re focused on finding these children through these tips. We need to get these kids back and make sure they’re safe,” Bartmann said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).