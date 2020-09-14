Deputies and volunteers teach blind students about horses at Sterne Park

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol deputies and volunteers gathered at Sterne Park to teach blind students from The Colorado Center for the Blind about horses on Sunday.

Blind students from @cocenter4blind got up close & personal with our horses. Deputies and volunteers w/our mounted patrol unit spent the day teaching them how to clean and groom horses. It was such a beautiful day at Sterne Park. We think we turned them all into horse lovers! pic.twitter.com/LnqER0hpxa — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) September 13, 2020

The children were able to groom and pet the animals while deputies and volunteers spoke to them about the horses and their mannerisms.

The ACSO Mounted Patrol became functional in June. The unit patrols parks, trails and participates in community outreach.

Civilian volunteers with the unit get to interact with the public, walk in formation with the police horses and the riders will be responsible for holding and handling a deputy’s horse if he or she needs to dismount for any reason.

Many of the volunteers are teenagers. “It’s really cool to be so young and able to do this,” 16-year-old volunteer Clare said.

According to ASCO, both teen and adult volunteers are kept on low-risk, friendly patrols. The program is meant to help further bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.