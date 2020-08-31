Denver’s Josh Cassaday breaks golf records

DENVER (KDVR) — Josh Cassaday has made a living hitting golf balls.

It’s great work if you can get it. And Josh gets it cause he’s great at it.

“I just want to grow the game,” Cassaday says at the Cherry Creek Country Club as he helps raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.

“I was just sitting around and wondering what Guinness World Records I can break? You type in ‘longest golf’ and there are a lot of records I can break.”

Here are the records Josh set (all unofficial):

· Longest golf shot on his knees (375)

· Longest backwards drive (343)

· Longest drive with a putter (313)

· Longest club throw (83 yards)

“Everybody’s golf swing is different. It’s going to be cool to show my kids one day my name in the records book.”