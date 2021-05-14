Denver’s first hard kombucha

Hooch Booch is the first hard kombucha to be brewed in Denver. The canned hard kombucha contain zero added sugars, live probiotic cultures and boast 8.5% alcohol by volume.

Unlike traditional kombucha, which typically undergoes one fermentation, Hooch Booch undergoes two fermentations totaling around 14 days to reach its boozy finish.

Hooch Book is founded by DU alum, Anna Zesbaugh, who like so many during the Covid-19 pandemic was furloughed from her job. It was during this down time that the idea for Hooch Booch was first born.

Hooch Booch can be found at the Wine Dispensary, Corks, Bonnie Brae Liquor, Mission Control, Country Club Liquors, and The Lodge at Woods Boss.