Denver’s COVID-19 testing site receives 10,000 new kits

The City and County of Denver is now offering free COVID-19 tests at the Pepsi Center.

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis sent 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the Pepsi Center Free Drive-through site on Wednesday to avoid any further reduction in operations.

“On behalf of Mayor Michael Hancock and myself, as well as the people of Denver, we are grateful for our partnership with Governor Polis and the state of Colorado,” said Murphy Robinson, Head of the Testing Task Force and Executive Director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety.

“With this support from the state and our ongoing partnership with LabCorp, we will be able to resume normal operations at the testing site immediately.”

The drive-through site is open seven days per week from 8 AM to 5PM, it will be closed from July 3 – 6 for the holiday and city furlough day.

The test is free and open to everyone in the community. Pre-registration is available.