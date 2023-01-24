Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale will return on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Number Thirty Eight from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with a VIP shopping hour starting at 9 a.m.

The Boutique Warehouse Sale features 12 of Denver’s best female-owned-and-operated local boutiques. Ticket sales from the event benefit the Rocky Mountain Alliance (RMA) Children’s Foundation, a local nonprofit organization run by female philanthropists with a mission to improve the lives and well-being of Denver-area children in need.

Participating boutiques include Stitch Boutique, Lady Jones, Melrose Madison, Blush, Kismet / True, Denver Darling, Paisley Park, Jewelius, Meraki Moon, Beat Boutique, Patterns Pops and Hailee Grace. Shoppers can expect deep discounts (50 – 75% off) on everything from apparel and accessories to intimates and activewear.

Over the years, the Boutique Warehouse Sale has raised approximately $5k during each sale for the charity partner. A majority of the beverage partners, including hard kombucha line, Hooch Booch, are also women-owned. Food options are available as well from local favorite Split Lip, located inside Number Thirty Eight.



