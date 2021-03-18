Denver’s Asian community fears growing hate crime

DENVER (KDVR) — In Denver tonight, the Asian community will meet to discuss the rising number of bias-motivated crimes against Asians in Colorado.

This meeting comes after the murder of eight people, six of whom were Asian woman, in Atlanta. Those murders have many people in one particular neighborhood taking here in Southwest Denver.

Near the corner of Federal and Alameda, sits Denver’s Little Saigon. News that there’s been an increase in bias-motivated crimes toward Asians in Denver hits hard here.

It has also been a problem at Tran Wills Nail salon which has received racist calls. The problems started when COVID 19 struck.

“She (a customer) called and asked not to see an Asian nail tech. I was like this is not going to be good,” said the owner of the Base Coat Nail Salon Tran Willis.

The crime rate against Asians may appear to be low. But the numbers, we are told, don’t’ tell the whole story.

“There are so many people especially Vietnamese they are shy to do a report,” said Vietnamese American Community Liaison Fr. Joseph Dang. “We (Vietnamese immigrants) came from a country where there was suppression from the communist. The distrust between the community and officials is very high,” added Fr. Dang.

Many in the Asian community say it’s time to have an uncomfortable chat about bias-motivated crimes. That’s especially true after the shootings in Atlanta.

“When I saw the headline pop up, I knew what happened. It was a matter of time,” said nail salon owner Wills.

Over at Truong An Gifts in Little Saigon, owner Fawn Luong agrees.

“We worry too because we have a business here and we see a case like that and we don’t want things to happen like that (here),” said Luong.

Many in this community are now hoping as the pandemic comes to an end, so does the hate against this community.

To attend tonight’s meeting at 6pm, you must rsvp to @tiny.cc/aatownhall.