Denver’s Annual Paper Fashion Show featuring haute couture fashions made entirely from paper by Colorado-area designers will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO.

In its 16th year, the Paper Fashion Show has grown to be the largest paper fashion show in the nation. This year, 36 design teams will be strutting their fashions from paper donated by Neenah Paper, Mohawk, CTI Paper USA, and coordinated by Kelly Spicers.

This is an event that brings together a myriad of creative professions and age groups, from architects to designers and academia to students and retired individuals. It is an event that spans generations and professions!