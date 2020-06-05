Denver’s Annual Chalk Art Festival will go on, Virtually

This year, the Chalk Art Festival is entirely virtual – an invitation to those who are feeling scared, hurt or needing a way to express themselves – to do so through art.



This weekend – June 6th and 7th – more than 90 professional artists will create their masterpieces on their own patios, sidewalks and balconies.



Anyone with a box of chalk is invited to participate and connect and express themselves.

We’ve never had a theme for the Chalk Art festival before – but this year we’ve asked everyone to focus their pieces on hope, healing and human connection.



We ask everyone in Denver and beyond to make something inspired out of chalk this weekend – post it on social media, tagging#denverchalkartfestival and #larimersquare.