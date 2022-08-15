American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization recently announced the finalist for the 9th annual American humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards. With more than 500 nomination from animal lovers across the country selected Denver Zoo, Dr. Lara Croft as a finalist.

The public is now invited to vote now until September 15th to vote for the 2022 Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse.

The winning veterinarian and veterinary nurse, based on public votes, will be recognized at the star-studded “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” gala on November 11 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Dr. Croft was one of the 10 finalist to be selected by the blue-ribbon judging panel of veterinary professionals and animal care experts from more than 500 nominees.

Dr. Croft if one of Denver Zoo’s four zoo board-certified veterinarians, and plays a vital role in the health and care of the Zoo’s more than 3,000 animals, from the smallest frogs to Asian elephants. She was instrumental in guiding the Zoo’s veterinary team through challenging times due to COVID and staffing issues, while continuing to provide the highest level of care to the Zoo’s animals.