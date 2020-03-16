Denver Zoo to close on March 17

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Zoo will close to the public beginning March 17. All scheduled events and programs, including spring break camps, Up-Close Animal Encounters and community outreach programs, will be canceled or rescheduled to a later date.

With the State of Colorado restricting public gatherings of 50 or more people, Denver Zoo is electing to close to help prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Animal care professionals will continue to provide vital nutritional, medical, emotional and physical care to the nearly 3,000 animal residents around the clock.

Tickets purchased for all events affected will be refunded. Refunds can be obtained by calling the Zoo’s Guest Care Center.