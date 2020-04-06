Denver Zoo makes changes after tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Monday, the Denver Zoo announced changes to protocol after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bronx Zoo says it was human-to-animal transmission. Only one animal was tested, but the Bronx Zoo says in all, seven tigers and lions developed dry coughs after they were likely infected by a worker who was not showing symptoms, but later tested positive.

Staff at the Denver Zoo say, while there are no confirmed cases at the zoo in animals or staff, they will take additional precautions.

A statement from the zoo says in part, "...Starting today, out of an abundance of caution, all animal keepers, managers, veterinarians, vet techs and nutritionists will be required to wear a mask anytime they are within 6 feet of a mammal, their food or any item the animal might come in contact with."

At the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, staff were already doing that.

"Basically when they are near the animals and they are in close proximity, then they would wear the masks," Pat Craig, the executive director, said.

Craig says there's not much close contact there. "The vast majority of the animals are in the middle of the habitat and don't even come close to the keepers," he said.

So what about our pets at home?

"We have not seen a big influx in respiratory cases," Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, a veterinarian at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital in Denver, said. "Right now we are not testing animals for it," he said.

Fitzgerald says there is no need to panic. There is no evidence that anyone in this country has been infected by an animal. But, we should use common sense and good hygiene to protect our pets. That includes washing hands before and after we touch our pets.

His recommendation for COVID-19 patients is this: "If you are sick, somebody else in the house should take care of the dog or cat until you get better."